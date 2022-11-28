Senior Connect
Bladenboro resident rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and...
A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales.(CBS46 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales.

Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured person off of Butler Mill Road. On arrival, crews found the resident in a small ditch beside their driveway.

Authorities believe that the individual had been severely beaten and robbed within their home on Friday. While attempting to get help, the resident fell out of their motorized wheelchair into the ditch.

“This was another incident where a person was severely injured and basically left for dead just to rob them of what they had,” said Mayor David Hales in the post. “This is a cowardice and evil act and hopefully the perpetrators will be punished. I have spoken with our BPD Chief and we are going to do all we can to bring this to a stop. If you notice any suspicious activity please report it immediately.”

