Authorities investigating following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning.

According to authorities, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m.

Two people left the scene in a car.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

