Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade.

Afterwards the community gathered in front of the Bladen County Courthouse for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Organizers said this parade was the biggest they’ve had in the past four years.

They started candlelight caroling after the festivities and hope to continue it next year.

