Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans Police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter.

Two people have been detained for questioning in relation to the shooting, police said. Weapons were taken from both of them.

Police said the victims included three males and two females but did not disclose their ages, WVUE reports. NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson was among the officers who responded to the scene on a weekend when tens of thousands of additional visitors are in town for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University.

The shooting was the second in the area in the span of five hours.

Police are also investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. That victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, but police have not provided information on his condition.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for servicemembers as many spend their...
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large

Latest News

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The company that operates the Starbucks store involved apologized, saying that the “label was...
'She labeled me': Starbucks customer speaks about reported 'monkey' drink label
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment