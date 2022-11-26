First Alert Forecast: another round of showers for Sunday, milder temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features a mixed bag for the holiday weekend. Rain chances will spike from 20% for Saturday night to 70% for Sunday as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but, for right now, the threat of severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!

Temperatures will remain on the mild side, with highs back in the lower 70s Sunday. Overnights feature brisk 40s and 50s.

The return to work and school will feature additional ups and downs in temperatures that will keep your wardrobe fresh. Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

