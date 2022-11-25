Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether they sought out sporting goods or a new Christmas sweater, shoppers are battling the highest inflation rate in decades to make Christmas as magical as always.

“Yeah, I’m actually getting the sale. It’s like two for $30 golf balls,” said Ashley Davis, who woke up at 6 a.m. to head to Academy Sports + Outdoors. “It’s for my brother.”

“I found two outfits -- looking at two outfits at Dillard’s,” said Cynthia Hills, who had several stores on her Black Friday to-do list. “Now, I’m going back to Belk to find some deals at Belk’s.”

It’s serious business for some bargain hunters, hitting stores as early as possible.

“We always go to Kohl’s every year so we did that first and we were there at [5:30 a.m.],” said Jennifer Hitchcock, whose family made special t-shirts for the day.

“We always get the newspaper the day of Thanksgiving and we go through the ads and we try to find where the best deals are,” said another member of the Hitchcock crew.

With inflation at its highest levels in decades, many people wished the special deals covered everyday items too.

“It’d be nice if for Black Friday, they had sales on gas or groceries but they don’t, so it’s very good for presents right now,” said Davis.

“I think it’s important -- especially as kids get older, their stuff costs more and they grow so fast, who knows how long they’ll wear the clothes?” said Jennifer Hitchcock.

Even if not everything on shopping lists is covered by Friday’s sales, store managers say they were better prepared to meet the demands than in the past few years.

“Our in-stock position right now is better than it’s been since pre-pandemic,” said Academy Sports store director Lee Danley. “If we don’t have it in store in stock, there’s a good chance we can get it for you online.”

While the big shopping weekend began Friday, it continues with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday in the coming days.

