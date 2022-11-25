Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related repair costs
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks.

In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport Marina, but the marina had let the insurance on the docks, with the exception of the fuel dock, lapse. The lapsed insurance prompted the marina to take the unusual step of demanding the boat owners pay for the damages.

The marina claimed had the boats not been in the water at the time of the storm, the damages would not have occurred.

Ultimately, the marina and boaters took their arguments to court where the prolonged legal battle ensued between the parties involved, as well as the insurance companies.

“I believe the average demand for damage to the piers was about $20,000 per boat and the average demand for salvage was about $6,000 per boat, times I think 185 boats is how many they’ve been sent to,” said Chris Abel, a lawyer who represented around 100 boat owners who fought back against the marina’s demands.

That’s a lot of money the marina wanted to be paid, but after two years the parties reached an agreement -- and it’s a relief to the owners of the boats who not only faced damages to their property, but then had to worry about paying out thousands more for the docks they didn’t own.

“Some of the insurance companies paid a nominal amount on the salvage claims. It varied by boat and insurance company at the low end. There are some of the salvage claims for which the Marina got no money at all, at the high end, a couple of $100 is the most that the Marina got for any boat,” Abel said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Pink Energy President Steve Murphy drove his Jaguar F-Pace to the Mooresville office after the...
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
Kenneth Earl Johnson
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
Over 3,000 runners gathered for the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey...
Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
Local groups provide Thanksgiving food to hundreds in Wilmington