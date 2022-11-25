Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.
Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.

“The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a news release states. “The occupant evacuated the home safely and there were no injuries.”

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover Regional EMS and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

The Red Cross also was on the scene to assist the occupant.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Pink Energy President Steve Murphy drove his Jaguar F-Pace to the Mooresville office after the...
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
Kenneth Earl Johnson
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Over 3,000 runners gathered for the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey...
Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
Local groups provide Thanksgiving food to hundreds in Wilmington
Over 3,000 gather for Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot