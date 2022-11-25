No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.

“The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a news release states. “The occupant evacuated the home safely and there were no injuries.”

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover Regional EMS and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

The Red Cross also was on the scene to assist the occupant.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

