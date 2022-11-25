Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a soggy Friday for early holiday shoppers

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 24, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features holiday weekend rain chances as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: 40% for Thursday night, 80% for Friday, 20% for Friday night, 20% for Saturday, 40% for Saturday night, and 60% for Sunday. A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but, for right now, the threat for severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!

Temperatures will remain on the mild side, with highs in the 60s to even lower 70s. Overnights feature chilly 40s mainly, but a few, not as cold 50s will spring up among the warmer days.

Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

And remember to set your WECT Weather App location to follow you to help with your travel!

Your First Alert Weather Team is thankful for your trust. Have a happy and safe holiday!

