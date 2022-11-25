Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year and businesses in downtown Wilmington say they are ready for the customer rush.

“It’s the busiest time of year, for sure,” said Shannon Brophy, manager of Edge of Urge. “We get all kinds of people traveling from out of town and locals. The money goes back into the pockets of people who live here, who work here, who shop here. It stays all within the same community if you’re shopping small.”

“We’re going to be selling a lot of our gift boxes about that time,” said Andrea Davis, who works at Cape Fear Spice Merchants. “Also, we have a lot of our Christmas teas, Christmas coffees, Christmas chocolates, a lot of Christmas items such as mugs and salt and pepper shakers are out.”

After two years of slower in-person sales because of the pandemic, merchants are hoping this Small Business Saturday is more like what they’re used to.

“We’ve been on this corner here of Market and Front Street for 15 years now and since the beginning, we’ve just been so supported by this community, so I think that’s really what this day is about,” said Hillary Ashe, co-owner of Lure.

Some are already seeing more business ahead of the holidays, though not in the form of more foot traffic.

“The orders online have been awesome,” said Brophy. “They have been nonstop and we’ve been staying busy. It’s a great option for people that don’t want to deal with the weather this year or also being a little cautious with COVID.”

Either way, small businesses agree that shopping local makes a difference.

“When you’re shopping local, you’re supporting your community,” said Ashe. “We try to always hire staff that’s from this area, UNCW students.”

“We carry a lot of local vendors and brands that make things right here in Wilmington, too, so you’re supporting us by shopping here and you’re also supporting other artists that live in the community,” said Brophy.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.