Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday(Shane Baker)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding what happened, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Pink Energy President Steve Murphy drove his Jaguar F-Pace to the Mooresville office after the...
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime
Kenneth Earl Johnson
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop
Kenneth Earl Johnson
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Zachary James Foose
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond.
Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat