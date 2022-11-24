Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say

The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a...
The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.

Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.

Five minutes later, she struck a concrete barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Gary Lee Lewis
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zachary James Foose
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Pink Energy President Steve Murphy drove his Jaguar F-Pace to the Mooresville office after the...
Life in the fast lane: Pink Energy execs drove Porsche, luxury cars on company dime

Latest News

Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can...
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for servicemembers as many spend their...
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop