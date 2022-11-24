Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving

Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some...
Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon.(KEYC News Now)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon.

Open

Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m.

Whole Foods will be open until 3 p.m.

Closed

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Target

Publix

ALDI

Lidl

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Gary Lee Lewis
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zachary James Foose
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers...
Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers
SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased...
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community
National World War II Memorial on the National Mall
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for...
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip