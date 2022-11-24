Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon.

Open

Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m.

Whole Foods will be open until 3 p.m.

Closed

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Target

Publix

ALDI

Lidl

