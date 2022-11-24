Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon.
Open
Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m.
Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m.
Whole Foods will be open until 3 p.m.
Closed
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Target
Publix
ALDI
Lidl
