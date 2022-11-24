Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: not a holiday weekend washout, but a couple of rain chance spikes

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast features holiday weekend rain chances as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: 20% for Thanksgiving Day, 40% for Thursday night, 80% for Friday, 20% for Friday night, 20% for Saturday, 40% for Saturday night, and 60% for Sunday. A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but, for right now, the threat for severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!

Your First Alert Weather Team is thankful for your trust. Have a happy and safe holiday!

Catch your mainly mild seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

And remember to set your WECT Weather App location to follow you to help with your travel!

