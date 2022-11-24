Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old.

A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s vehicle with a false registration number plate. The deputy asked Johnson to exit the vehicle during the traffic stop, and Johnson ran. Johnson was reportedly discarding the suspected narcotics during the chase.

Johnson was taken into custody and was charged with manufacture schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, Felony possession schedule VI controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failure to appear on misdemeanor.

He has received a 200,000 dollar secured bond.

