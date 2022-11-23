Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month.

Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F. M. Watts Road in Whiteville in reference to a bomb threat.

Officials say the victim received a call from a blocked number. After allegedly making derogatory remarks, the caller then told the victim there was a bomb in his home.

“Investigators conducted a search warrant related to this investigation,” a news release states. “As a result of the evidence collected during the execution of the search warrant, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, of Whiteville.”

