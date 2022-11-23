Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond.
Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month.

Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F. M. Watts Road in Whiteville in reference to a bomb threat.

Officials say the victim received a call from a blocked number. After allegedly making derogatory remarks, the caller then told the victim there was a bomb in his home.

“Investigators conducted a search warrant related to this investigation,” a news release states. “As a result of the evidence collected during the execution of the search warrant, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, of Whiteville.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
Matthew Baker II
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Latest News

On-street parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27.
On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington
Gary Lee Lewis
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
Wilmington International Airport TSA checkpoint
TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight
The Wilmington International Airport will soon have upgraded security checkpoints to move...
TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight