TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December.

According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.

Also, TSA representatives shared tips with travelers for Thanksgiving travel, which is expected to bring about 2.5 million people through security checkpoints on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27.

If you’re travelling with turkey, it must be frozen to be carried on.

If food has a liquid component and is more than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be checked.

For mac and cheese, baked beans or casserole, you will likely need to check it if it starts to slide when tilted 30-45 degrees.

Liquid medicines like cough syrup are allowed through TSA checkpoints, but they ask that you set it aside so the agent can see it clearly.

Sterno is flammable and thus not allowed.

Cranberry sauce and other liquid-based canned goods must be checked if they are more than 3.4 ounces.

Don’t wrap presents because if an agent needs to inspect an item, they’ll have to unwrap it.

Arrive 2 hours prior to departure.

“We’ve been getting the word out on what can go in a carry on bag and what should be checked in checked luggage, but the simple rule is if you can pump it, pour it, spread it, spray it or spill it, and it’s more than 3.4 ounces, then you should put it in your checked bag,” said Mark Howell of TSA.

