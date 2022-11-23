Senior Connect
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Zachary James Foose
Zachary James Foose(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month.

Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

According to the CCSO, they responded to Columbus Regional Healthcare System in reference to a sexual assault on Nov. 8.

“A mother transported her 5-year-old child to the hospital after the child told her that they were sexually assaulted,” states the CCSO in a release. “The mother was awakened by the child crying.”

The CCSO then says that the child then confided in their mother about what happened.

