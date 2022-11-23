Senior Connect
RDU expecting to shatter record for most Thanksgiving Week travelers

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect to shatter their record for Thanksgiving...
Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect to shatter their record for Thanksgiving week traffic.
By Joedy McCreary
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect to shatter their record for Thanksgiving week traffic.

They are bracing to beat the current record by 14 percent, they said Tuesday.

Officials expect nearly 333,000 passengers to pass through the airport this week. The previous record was set three years ago — months before the COVID-19 slowdown.

They say they could see more than 59,000 passengers Sunday, and that total could beat the single-day record set in 2019 by 9 percent.

They also expect more than 55,000 travelers Wednesday.

“We always enjoy the opportunity at RDU to connect our guests with their loved ones over the holidays,” said Michael Landguth, the president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

“We will be working hard to provide every traveler with a convenient, world-class experience amid the hustle of what’s expected to be a record week,” he added. “We encourage everyone flying over the holidays to take steps to make their travel experience as smooth as possible, including arriving at the airport at least a couple of hours before their scheduled departure.”

Airport officials encourage passengers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international travel, and book parking at least 24 hours ahead of time.

