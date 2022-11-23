Senior Connect
Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West Green St.) in downtown Clarkton is scheduled to close for maintenance work.

Per the announcement, a failing drainage pipe underneath the road which had been causing damage to the pavement due to deteriorating joints needs replacement.

The maintenance work is expected to begin on Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.

Per the NCDOT announcement, work is expected to be completed by Dec. 2.

