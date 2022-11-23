On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27.

This also means that on-street parking for the tree lighting event on Friday at 5:30 p.m. will be free.

If you can’t find an on-street parking space, then the next cheapest will likely be the parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street with $1 per hour for up to four hours and the first 30 minutes free until 9 a.m. The City of Wilmington provides a parking guide on their website.

