Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

On-street parking to be free for Thanksgiving in downtown Wilmington

On-street parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27.
On-street parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24 to 27.

See the parking rates on a typical week

This also means that on-street parking for the tree lighting event on Friday at 5:30 p.m. will be free.

If you can’t find an on-street parking space, then the next cheapest will likely be the parking decks on 2nd Street and Market Street with $1 per hour for up to four hours and the first 30 minutes free until 9 a.m. The City of Wilmington provides a parking guide on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
Matthew Baker II
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West...
Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has shared tips and plans to...
State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for travel, announces increase in presence for the holiday
Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has shared tips and plans to...
State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for holiday travel, announces increase in presence
Traffic Accident Background from MGN
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County