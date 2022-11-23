Senior Connect
Medic flown to hospital after rescuing man trapped in grain bin, fire officials said

Crews suspended the man so he wouldn’t sink further into the grain and added steel plates around him to relieve pressure.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A man trapped in a grain bin is alive and well after a three-hour rescue Tuesday, according to fire officials in Arkansas.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the man apparently fell into the bin around 9 a.m. and was unable to get out.

People were trying to help as first responders arrived about 15 minutes after the call came in.

“We found the victim. The people working there with him were trying to get him out at that time. He was trapped pretty much to his neck,” training officer Bud Gore said.

Fire Capt. Ray Williams told KAIT three rescue crews were in the grain bin to help the man trapped inside.

Gore said it was important to get the grain off the victim as quickly as possible.

“The grain is constantly putting pressure on the victim. It makes it harder for them to breathe. Every time they move, it just keeps crashing down on them, so we must get that grain off there as quick we can,” Gore explained.

Crews suspended the man so he wouldn’t sink further into the grain and added steel plates around him to relieve pressure.

“We decided to cut the grain bin to lower the level,” Gore said. “When the vac truck arrived, we actually used the vac truck to remove the grain from around the victim.”

A medic tending to the victim during the rescue found himself engulfed in grain as well. He was rescued and flown to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The first victim was able to walk away from the incident after receiving medical attention.

