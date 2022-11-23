Leland to host holiday events through December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events for the month of December.

The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free festive walking tour of Founders Park, at 113 Town Hall Drive, for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.

For more information about Leland in Lights, including parking and dates the Leland Express train will be in service, visit their website here.

Also on Dec. 3, the Holiday Art Market will feature unique handmade gifts at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The LCAC is also hosting an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the LCAC. Visitors can enter the ugly sweater competition for a chance to win prizes from local businesses and will have live holiday and rock music from Holy Heat. Tickets are $15 and available online or at the LCAC.

A free, special Movie in the Park showing of The Polar Express will be held during the Leland in Lights event on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring a blanket or chairs, family and friends, a picnic, or purchase food from the First Bite food truck. After the movie, the Leland Express train will be running from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Sensory-friendly visits with Santa will be offered on Dec. 17 at the LCAC for children with specific needs to have the opportunity to enjoy a visit with Santa in a subdued and calm environment. Registration is required due to limited space and is available online.

More information about each of these events is available on the Town of Leland website here.

