Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C.

A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.

“It was exciting to be able to go to D.C. to see the different memorials that are for the veterans,” said Roger Brown, who served in the Air Force for 38 years and traveled with HFCFA last year. “And when I was in the military or in active duty, I made a trip to D.C. to see the Vietnam War Memorial. I have two family members that are on the wall.”

An all-volunteer organization, HFCFA received official recognition in 2020 from the Honor Flight Network. With their next flight scheduled for April 29 of 2023, the organization plans to take veterans to memorials and monuments including:

The WWII Memorial

The Vietnam War Memorial

The Vietnam Women’s Memorial

The Korean War Memorial

The Airforce Memorial

The Navy Memorial

The Iwo Jima Memorial

The U.S. Coast Guard Memorial

Arlington National Cemetery

Each veteran who embarks on the trip will also have a guardian accompanying them.

“Roger was my vet,” said Frank Bellini, a Marine Corps veteran who has served as a HFCFA guardian. “We’ve run into each other a bunch of times, because I see Roger all over Wilmington. Yeah, he’s a fixture here in Wilmington. But just to see the look in their eyes, it’s almost like you’re seeing, when we were up in D.C., it’s like he was that 18-19 year-old kid. Yeah, just to look in their eyes, it’s just it’s makes it worthwhile.”

Applications are now being accepted for the next trip. In addition to veteran applications, HFCFA is also accepting applications for guardians and volunteers. For more information, and to view the applications, please visit the Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.