Fox tests positive for rabies in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department was notified of a fox that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Per the BCHD, this marks the third rabid animal identified in the county in 2022. The fox was in the Ammon area.

“Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva. Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from this dog from March 28-April 9nd should contact their healthcare provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment. Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered,” states the BCHD in a release.

In North Carolina, all cats, dogs and ferrets are required to be vaccinated against rabies and to wear a rabies tag. Any pet that is exposed to rabies should receive a booster dose of the rabies vaccine. The BCHD recommends limiting contact with stray or feral animals, and for any person exposed to rabies to seek guidance from your local health department.

You can call the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900.

