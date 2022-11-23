First Alert Forecast: timing holiday rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Transient patches of rain are crisscrossing the Cape Fear Region this Wednesday. Overall, though, your First Alert Forecast carries lots of dry time with variable clouds, light northeast breezes, and temperatures reaching for the 60s. Decent for holiday errands here and, if you are traveling, not bad regionally, either...

Thanksgiving Day also carries the risk of a patch of rain in an otherwise variably cloudy, dry sky. Amid light to fresh east or northeast breezes, temperatures should be able to swell from the 50s around turkey trotting time to the 60s to locally around 70 around turkey eating time. Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you and yours a very happy and safe holiday!

Your First Alert Forecast articulates additional rain chances later in the holiday weekend as a complex storm system traverses the area: 40% Thursday night, 60% Friday, 40% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 60% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Thunder is an option - especially on or around Saturday night. Keep your WECT Weather App handy to take best advantage of the lengthy dry windows.

