Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: timing holiday rain chances

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Transient patches of rain are crisscrossing the Cape Fear Region this Wednesday. Overall, though, your First Alert Forecast carries lots of dry time with variable clouds, light northeast breezes, and temperatures reaching for the 60s. Decent for holiday errands here and, if you are traveling, not bad regionally, either...

Thanksgiving Day also carries the risk of a patch of rain in an otherwise variably cloudy, dry sky. Amid light to fresh east or northeast breezes, temperatures should be able to swell from the 50s around turkey trotting time to the 60s to locally around 70 around turkey eating time. Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you and yours a very happy and safe holiday!

Your First Alert Forecast articulates additional rain chances later in the holiday weekend as a complex storm system traverses the area: 40% Thursday night, 60% Friday, 40% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 60% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Thunder is an option - especially on or around Saturday night. Keep your WECT Weather App handy to take best advantage of the lengthy dry windows.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: extend your outlook well beyond Thanksgiving weekend with your WECT Weather App.

And remember to set your WECT Weather App location to follow you to help with travel!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
Matthew Baker II
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Good travel weather is expected across the eastern U.S. through Thanksgiving Day.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures and, eventually, rain chances perking up
Good travel weather is expected across the eastern U.S. through Thanksgiving Day.
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Nov. 22, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 22, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Nov. 22, 2022