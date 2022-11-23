Care coach speaks on the importance of support for family caregivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is Family Caregiver Month and about one in five Americans are now family caregivers, according to the AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving.

Care coach Maura Horton joined WECT to discuss the challenges of being a caregiver and advice for caregivers in the community.

Those sources also found that just 10 percent of caregivers say they have excellent health, and 36 percent say their situation is highly stressful.

“We’re all kind of caregivers, whether you’re caring for a loved one, who you’re married to, a friend, children, grandparents, neighbors; it’s such a wide array of people that we are all taking care of in our community,” said Horton.

Maura also stresses asking for help, for example, by asking a neighbor to help pick up food at the grocery store. Self-care is important too; talking to a therapist or taking a visit to a primary care doctor to make sure you’re staying healthy.

Caregiving can also be isolating, so Maura recommends spending time and staying connected with friends, family and loved ones.

