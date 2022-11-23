Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16. to help others stay warm this winter.

Per the announcement, those wishing to donate to the “Winter Coat Drive” can drop off new or gently used coats at the leasing office at Cape Harbor Apartments at 7113 Cape Harbor Drive in Wilmington.

For more information, please visit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services website or call (910) 597-2152.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.