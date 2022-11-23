Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive

Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16. to help others stay warm this winter.

Per the announcement, those wishing to donate to the “Winter Coat Drive” can drop off new or gently used coats at the leasing office at Cape Harbor Apartments at 7113 Cape Harbor Drive in Wilmington.

For more information, please visit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services website or call (910) 597-2152.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
Matthew Baker II
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host...
Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive
The Wilmington Fire Department is collecting food throughout November and December for the 20...
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad
A memorial for Miyonna Jones sits in-front of New Hanover High School
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate