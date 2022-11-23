Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: How to make chilaquiles with your Thanksgiving leftovers

These turkey-based chilaquiles are a great use of Thanksgiving leftovers
These turkey-based chilaquiles are a great use of Thanksgiving leftovers
By WECT Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to try something new this year with your Thanksgiving leftovers? You may enjoy these turkey-based chilaquiles with a recipe from Chef Gwen of Glow Academy.

“My family likes the turkey so much we make two, so we have leftover turkey the next day. I tend to have big crowds at my house, and you’re kinda tired, right, the next day,” said Gwen. “And we discovered this delicious dish called chilaquiles.”

The simple dish works great for any meal, and it can even be served with eggs for brunch.

Ingredients to serve four to six people:

  • Tomatoes, diced - one 10oz can
  • Enchilada Sauce - one 19oz can
  • Garlic powder - ½ tsp
  • Onion powder - ¼ tsp
  • Oregano, dry - 1 tsp
  • Tortillas - 8, cut into quarters & dried
  • Turkey breast - 1 cups, shredded or cubed
  • Cilantro - to garnish
  • Jalapeno - to garnish
  • Cheese - to garnish

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot, add the diced tomatoes, enchilada sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and crushed tortillas. Bring to a boil, then add crushed tortillas
  2. Bring to a simmer, add turkey until just heated
  3. Garnish with cheese, cilantro, jalapeno
  4. Serve as is or with scrambled eggs for breakfast or brunch

