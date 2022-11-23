Senior Connect
Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence

Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:

  • Contra Costa County, CA
  • Shasta County, CA
  • Greenwich, CT
  • Kane County, IL
  • Macoupin County, IL
  • Ottawa County, MI
  • Clark County, NV
  • Forsyth County, NC
  • Madison, WI

“Brunswick County is a leader in safe, secure and inclusive elections that put voters first. I’m thrilled to work with Brunswick County staff to take their election administration work to the next level.” said Tiana Epps-Johnson, executive director of the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Launched this year by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence is a five-year $80 million program aimed at bringing together election officials, designers and other experts in U.S. election administration.

