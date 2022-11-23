AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:

St. Stephen A.M.E Church on Nov. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. The church is located at 501 Red Cross St. in Wilmington. The presentation will be accompanied by ceremonial drumming. You can also visit on Monday-Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 19 N 26th St. in Wilmington. There will also be a meditation memorial at this time; and you can visit on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

UNCW Cultural Arts Building from Nov. 30 to Jan. 29 at 5270 Randall Drive; you can visit Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cameron Art Museum from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29. The museum is located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington. There will be free admission on Dec. 1 in commemoration of World AIDS Day; and it will be on display during museum hours Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Novant Health from Dec. 1 to January 29 at the Betty Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital at NHRMC. The Betty Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital is located at 2131 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

In addition, the “Red Ribbon Event” will take place on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Cameron Art Museum. Per the announcement, this will be a ticketed occasion.

According to the release, the full AIDS Memorial Quilt is 54 tons and includes over 50,000 panels. The quilt seeks to serve as a form of activism and a wake-up call to end the HIV/AIDS stigma.

