Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

Shontrel Emoni Locke
Shontrel Emoni Locke(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

WPD asks anyone who sees her to call 911 and for anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Latest News

Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say
A Wilmington man faces attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty charges after officers...
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)...
North Carolina to receive over $6 million from federal ‘Internet for All’ grant