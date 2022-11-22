Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is collecting food throughout November and December for the 20 days of Christmas Food Drive starting Wednesday, Nov. 23.
“We’ll be collecting non-perishable food items for the next 20 days through 12/12. Each of the 20 days corresponds with a specific food item that is on Nourish NC’s wish list. At the end of the drive, the boxes of food will be delivered to Nourish NC to be used in their Market on Market and backpack program,” said the WFD on Facebook.
Items collected on each day include:
- 11/23 Past Sauce (low sodium/no glass)
- 11/24 Jelly (reduced sugar/no glass)
- 11/25 Canned Vegetables (reduced sodium/no salt added)
- 11/26 Canned Fruit
- 11/27 Individual Juice Boxes (100% fruit juice/100% vegetable juice)
- 11/28 Applesauce cups (unsweetened/low sugar)
- 11/29 Cereal (<8g of sugar & >2g fiber when possible)
- 11/30 rice (100% whole grain/100% whole wheat)
- 12/01 Pasta (100% whole wheat)
- 12/02 Pasta w/meat (ex. Ravioli w/meatballs)
- 12/03 Peanut Butter or Almond Butter
- 12/04 Chicken or tuna (cans or flavored pouches, packed in water)
- 12/05 Mac and cheese (individual cups or boxes)
- 12/06 Go Go Yogurtz (shelf stable)
- 12/07 Pudding Cups
- 12/08 Noodle Bowls
- 12/09 Tuna/chicken salad snack packets
- 12/10 Beef stew and hearty soups (high proteins and lots of veggies)
- 12/11 Knorr Rice/pasta sides (individual cups or boxes)
- 12/12 Dried fruit
Items can be dropped off at any of the fire stations listed below:
- Headquarters: 801 Market Street
- Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue
- Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive
- Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard
- Station7: 3230 South College Road
- Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road
- Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road
- Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive
- Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.