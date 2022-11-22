Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is collecting food throughout November and December for the 20 days of Christmas Food Drive starting Wednesday, Nov. 23.

“We’ll be collecting non-perishable food items for the next 20 days through 12/12. Each of the 20 days corresponds with a specific food item that is on Nourish NC’s wish list. At the end of the drive, the boxes of food will be delivered to Nourish NC to be used in their Market on Market and backpack program,” said the WFD on Facebook.

Items collected on each day include:

11/23 Past Sauce (low sodium/no glass)

11/24 Jelly (reduced sugar/no glass)

11/25 Canned Vegetables (reduced sodium/no salt added)

11/26 Canned Fruit

11/27 Individual Juice Boxes (100% fruit juice/100% vegetable juice)

11/28 Applesauce cups (unsweetened/low sugar)

11/29 Cereal (<8g of sugar & >2g fiber when possible)

11/30 rice (100% whole grain/100% whole wheat)

12/01 Pasta (100% whole wheat)

12/02 Pasta w/meat (ex. Ravioli w/meatballs)

12/03 Peanut Butter or Almond Butter

12/04 Chicken or tuna (cans or flavored pouches, packed in water)

12/05 Mac and cheese (individual cups or boxes)

12/06 Go Go Yogurtz (shelf stable)

12/07 Pudding Cups

12/08 Noodle Bowls

12/09 Tuna/chicken salad snack packets

12/10 Beef stew and hearty soups (high proteins and lots of veggies)

12/11 Knorr Rice/pasta sides (individual cups or boxes)

12/12 Dried fruit

Items can be dropped off at any of the fire stations listed below:

Headquarters: 801 Market Street

Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive

Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard

Station7: 3230 South College Road

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road

20 days of Christmas food drive calendar (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

