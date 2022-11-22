Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards

Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”

Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director Brian Clark.

“PFAS released by certain firefighting foams puts firefighters at risk of cancer,” said Stein while discussing Mason. “While I have taken the companies responsible for creating these dangerous chemicals to court, I’m grateful to Chief Mason for taking steps to protect his firefighters from PFAS’s damaging effects. And of course, we appreciate the efforts of WFD to keep people and property safe.”

“The NC Ports are a strong driver of our state’s economic development,” said Stein about Clark. “As executive director, Brian works hard to keep our economy above water. Despite supply chain issues and other challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought to shipping, the NC Ports remain a strong, critical part of our state’s infrastructure.”

Stein announced the awards on November 22.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Latest News

Wilmington Fire Department Station 5
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 20 days of Christmas Food Drive
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
Shontrel Emoni Locke
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
2 killed in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, portion of interstate closed