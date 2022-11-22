Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”

Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director Brian Clark.

“PFAS released by certain firefighting foams puts firefighters at risk of cancer,” said Stein while discussing Mason. “While I have taken the companies responsible for creating these dangerous chemicals to court, I’m grateful to Chief Mason for taking steps to protect his firefighters from PFAS’s damaging effects. And of course, we appreciate the efforts of WFD to keep people and property safe.”

“The NC Ports are a strong driver of our state’s economic development,” said Stein about Clark. “As executive director, Brian works hard to keep our economy above water. Despite supply chain issues and other challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought to shipping, the NC Ports remain a strong, critical part of our state’s infrastructure.”

Stein announced the awards on November 22.

