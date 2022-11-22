Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area.

“This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network to strive for, and lay out the specific policy, program, and infrastructure recommendations that Pender County and various stakeholders can use to begin attaining the overall Bicycle and Pedestrian Network,” says the WMPO on their website.

You can take the interactive survey here, which outlines the relevant area and asks for your opinion on different types of bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The study began in October and is expected to be completed in June of next year.

