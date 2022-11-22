Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan

Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to...
Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area.(KAIT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area.

“This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network to strive for, and lay out the specific policy, program, and infrastructure recommendations that Pender County and various stakeholders can use to begin attaining the overall Bicycle and Pedestrian Network,” says the WMPO on their website.

You can take the interactive survey here, which outlines the relevant area and asks for your opinion on different types of bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The study began in October and is expected to be completed in June of next year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Miyonna Jones
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Latest News

The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place...
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Attorney general asks solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and interest for Pink Energy customers
The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place...
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving
North Carolina Department of Transportation
NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend