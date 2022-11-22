North Carolina to receive over $6 million from federal ‘Internet for All’ grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced that North Carolina will receive $6,415,614.32 from its first “Internet for All” grant.

Under the Internet for All initiative, the grant money is to be used for deploying high-speed internet networks and developing digital skills training programs. Per the announcement, $5 million will be used for initiatives including:

“Increasing capacity of the state broadband office;

Identification of unserved and underserved locations;

Improving existing programs of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology;

Engagements with public and stakeholder input throughout the development of the state’s five-year plan;

Supplementing county government capacity focused on broadband infrastructure and digital equity planning and program delivery.”

Additionally, $1,415,614.32 will be used to fund activities such as:

“Development of a Statewide Digital Equity Plan;

Creation of a Core Planning Team where at least one member will also serve on the BEAD planning team;

Deployment of surveys and hosting of listening sessions to understand the barriers faced towards Internet adoption;

Subgrants to organizations across the state that serve underserved or underrepresented populations.”

“High-speed, high-quality internet access is a critical tool for families to learn, get health care, work and connect with one another,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “This state and federal partnership will help us continue to close the digital divide in North Carolina.”

For more information about the Internet for All initiative, please visit InternetforAll.gov.

