New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22

Miyonna Jones
Miyonna Jones(New Hanover High School)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22.

Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17.

Three people have been arrested in connection to Jones’ murder as of November 18.

“Red was her favorite color and we want her to be remembered as we head into the holidays,” New Hanover High School wrote in a Facebook post.

