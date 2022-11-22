Senior Connect
New Hanover Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Fairford Road

New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this...
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this afternoon, Nov. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this afternoon, Nov. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m.

According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials, the fire was contained to the kitchen and attic space and extinguished within 15 minutes.

The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental, and it started on the kitchen stove top and progressed into the attic.

The homeowner was able to retrieve three dogs, and a New Hanover County Detective in the area retrieved the fourth.

No injuries were reported.

The home was reported to have no working smoke detectors, which would have alerted the occupant quicker as they started the stove and left the room.

