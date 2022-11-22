Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday. (WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It’s unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing teenager

Latest News

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court
It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
U.S. Coast Guard recues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel
Pearl Harbor commemoration at the Community Arts Center in 2018.
Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter