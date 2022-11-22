Senior Connect
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder

A Wilmington man faces attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty charges after officers responded to a home on S. 8th Street early Sunday morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty charges after officers responded to a home on S. 8th Street early Sunday morning.

Matthew Baker II, 40, has been charged with attempted murder, second degree arson, animal cruelty, and interfere with emergency communications.

Officers responded to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“WPD units responded to a home located in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street in reference to an unknown incident,” a news release states. “Upon arrival, officers noticed that the home was engulfed in flames. It was discovered that one female victim had been assaulted by a male who was still inside the residence. Two officers went into the house fire and pulled him out.

“At the same time, another WPD officer went in and crawled on his hands and knees beneath the smoke searching for any remaining residents. He located one K9 and was able to carry the dog out to safety.”

Baker is being held under a $1 million bond.

