Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud.

Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.

In another alleged incident, two had left a van at Dewitt’s residence to have the motor moved to another vehicle and Dewitt later sold the van to Powell’s Recycling for $316.

“On November 10, 2022, Jimmie Dewitt III was arrested and charged with four (4) felony counts of Obtaining Property/Money by False Pretense and two (2) felony counts of Motor Vehicle Theft. He received a $20,000.00 secured bond,” states the CCSO in a release.

Dewitt also has multiple previous charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to similar incidents; the CCSO asks anybody else who left a vehicle with Dewitt to be repaired and never got it back to contact them at 910-642-6551.

