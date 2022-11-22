Senior Connect
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving.

The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving baskets will be given away while supplies last at 1611 Castle Hayne Road, Unit F7 in Wilmington.

Per the announcement, Thanksgiving dinners will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 24. The dinners will also be distributed at 1611 Castle Hayne Road, Unit F7 in Wilmington.

The dinners will be available for anyone and delivery service will additionally be offered for those wanting a plate.

For more information about these events and how to schedule a delivery, please call (910) 399-3220.

