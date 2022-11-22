Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.

Myself and a group from Wilmington signed up under the Back to Basics team. Monica Wilson competed in the Sprint competitive race early Sunday with temperatures around 32 degrees and a wind chill of 27 degrees. She finished fourth in her age group.

Myself, trainer Amy Stewart and several others competed in the open Sprint. The obstacles included a 25 pound, 400 meter sandbag carry, swinging thru monkey bars, throwing a spear 30 feet hoping it stuck in a hay bale, climbing up cargo nets 30 feet high and pulling yourself up a muddy rope that’s 20 feet high, having to hit a bell before you come down. The penalty for missing an obstacle is 30 burpees.

You are also running up steep hills, through muddy cold water and jumping over fire at the end to receive the coveted Spartan medal.

The race is both physically and mentally challenging, pushing your muscles to their limit and overcoming fear. But in the end, the support and sense of accomplishment makes it worth while.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.