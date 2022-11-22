First Alert Forecast: temperatures and, eventually, rain chances perking up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with the continuation of a modest warming trend. After high temperatures near 55 Sunday and 63 Monday, deeper 60s are likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Middle 60s are average for highs for the fourth week of November.

Rain chances ought to keep a low profile - around 20% - for each day through Thanksgiving Day. So, while a sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out for your trip to the grocery store, most times and places should stay dry. Generally good looking regional travel conditions, too!

Your First Alert Forecast features a healthier rain chance by Black Friday as a low pressure system is likely to streak in from the Gulf Coast. For now, the character of this system looks to be mainly friendly showers but, at this range, a stray gusty storm cannot be ruled out.

New tropical storm formation is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends in less than ten days now - on November 30. Should another storm form at the very tail end of the season, the system would be called Owen.

Catch your seven-day forecast here:

Or: extend your outlook well beyond Thanksgiving weekend with your WECT Weather App.

And remember to set your WECT Weather App location to follow you to help with travel!

