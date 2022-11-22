Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help getting students prepared for Science Olympiad

By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Thanks to our generous sponsor and to others who donated on Tuesday, the project has been fully funded. The original story continues below.

A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Her students want to compete in Science Olympiad but they need to get prepared.

“My students are so excited to get to compete for the first time in Science Olympiad,” Tara Whicker said on her DonorsChoose page. “This is the school’s only extra-curricular opportunity for our students. With no budget, we need help getting this program off the ground and running.”

Ms. Whicker is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“We will use items such as aprons, goggles, and test tubes for our ‘crimebusters’ experiments,” she said on the DonorsChoose site. “We will use the building materials for our ‘bridge’ building event. Safety goggles will be utilized by several different events to ensure safety.”

The 6-8 grade teacher has a goal of $170. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Whicker’s project, click here.

