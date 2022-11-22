Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration

Pearl Harbor commemoration at the Community Arts Center in 2018.
Pearl Harbor commemoration at the Community Arts Center in 2018.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host a commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The free event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is sponsored by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition.

Per a press release from the organizers, recently retired Army Brigadier General Robert S. Cooley, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. He served for 33 years and last served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Army Reserve. Cooley also owns Apple Annie’s Bake Shop and the Wine Sample, and acts as chairman for the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will also speak, and Wilbur Jones will give a presentation on three Wilmington sailors who were killed in one of the attacks. The national anthem will be sung by Susan Savia.

“This is the actual local time the first wave of Japanese aircraft attacked Navy and Army air force installations on Oahu, according to Coalition chairman Wilbur Jones. Except for the Covid year of 2020, the Coalition has organized these commemorations since 2000,” states the press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Jody Greene
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Shane Charleston Todd
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office safely locates missing teenager

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Stein has announced that settlement agreements have been finalized with...
Attorney General Stein announces settlement finalization with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, over $180 million to go to North Carolina
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in...
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in...
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events