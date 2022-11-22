Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host a commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The free event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is sponsored by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition.

Per a press release from the organizers, recently retired Army Brigadier General Robert S. Cooley, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. He served for 33 years and last served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Army Reserve. Cooley also owns Apple Annie’s Bake Shop and the Wine Sample, and acts as chairman for the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will also speak, and Wilbur Jones will give a presentation on three Wilmington sailors who were killed in one of the attacks. The national anthem will be sung by Susan Savia.

“This is the actual local time the first wave of Japanese aircraft attacked Navy and Army air force installations on Oahu, according to Coalition chairman Wilbur Jones. Except for the Covid year of 2020, the Coalition has organized these commemorations since 2000,” states the press release.

