Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30.

A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.

Adult teams of up to four players can participate in the main challenge. The CBMP writes that you should expect the hunt to take a few days to complete due to differing business hours depending on the host. You must register online via Eventbrite to participate.

Challenge cards will be placed at Celtic Creamery, Salty Chic, Island Beverage, Good Hops Brewing, Green Flower Wellness and Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation, and clues to business locations will be shared via a downloadable sheet to participants 24 hours prior to the start of the event.

With the board located, teams will find a task card nearby and complete the task listed, whether that’s getting a sticker or taking a photo or video.

Participants can play family style if they have kids under 14, which will involve 10 challenges with all clues and tasks located in the downtown boardwalk area.

All participants can celebrate the completion of the hunt with a party sponsored by Hurricane Alleys on Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music. Attendees will receive two drink tickets and light snacks and be eligible for prizes and gift cards. The grand prize is a staycation package with two gift cards for two night stays at the Carolina Beach Marriott, restaurants, bars and more.

Paid parking is still in effect in Carolina Beach; the rate is currently $2 per hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free after 5 p.m.

Boards Across Carolina Beach in Sherwin Williams (Carolina Beach Mural Project)

Boards Across Carolina Beach (Carolina Beach Mural Project)

