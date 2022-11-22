Attorney General Stein announces settlement finalization with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, over $180 million to go to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced that settlement agreements have been finalized with drug makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, totaling $6.6 billion.

Per the announcement, North Carolina’s share will total at least $188 million, to be paid over 13 years. Additionally, Teva’s opioid business must “provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.”

Allergan will be required to halt opioid sales for the next 10 years.

“These settlements are just the latest step in our dogged pursuit of justice on behalf of people whose lives have been torn apart by opioid addiction,” said Stein. “I am proud to work alongside my colleagues around the nation to secure desperately needed resources. We are delivering significant funds to help people get the treatment and recovery services they need, and we’re not done yet.”

