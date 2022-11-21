Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving

The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24.

Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.

Per the announcement, participants are encouraged to dress like a turkey during the race. The race will start at 8 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park.

For more information and to sign up for the event, please visit the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity website.

