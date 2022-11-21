Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24.

Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.

Per the announcement, participants are encouraged to dress like a turkey during the race. The race will start at 8 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park.

For more information and to sign up for the event, please visit the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity website.

