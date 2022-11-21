Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy.

Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of N 30th St. He may be wearing a black hoodie and black track pants. Authorities additionally stated that the missing teenager might be wearing black and white shoes.

If you see Jahmir Troy, authorities ask that you call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

